Southern Wind Symphony

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee

Ken Parsons, conductor, and the Southern Wind Symphony will be in concert on October 8 at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Some of the pieces to be featured, under the theme “Fortress Facets – a celebration of the Protestant Reformation,” include such pieces as Fantaisie pastorale hongroise, op. 26 By Albert Franz Doppler (with Rebecca Davis on flute), and Chorale Prelude BWV 720, “Ein Feste Burg” by Johann Sebastian Bach. Admission is free and open to the public. For more information, please visit southern.edu/music or call 423.236.2880.

Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists 4829 College Drive East, Collegedale, Tennessee
