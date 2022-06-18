× Expand The Bethlehem Center 2022 Juneteenth Eventbrite Banner event details graphic

Join us for the Southside Juneteenth Jubilee at The Bethlehem Center!

Celebrate Juneteenth while supporting African-American businesses.

This FREE event will include local vendors, music, food trucks, and more!

Thank you to our event sponsors Cricket Wireless and St. Timothy's Episcopal church!

We also thank our event partners Chattanooga NAACP, Hart Gallery, Big Brother Big Sister, Noir Nooga, LAUNCH, Hope For the Inner City, and CHI Memorial!