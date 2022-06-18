Southside Juneteenth Jubilee

to

The Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410

Join us for the Southside Juneteenth Jubilee at The Bethlehem Center!

Celebrate Juneteenth while supporting African-American businesses.

This FREE event will include local vendors, music, food trucks, and more!

Thank you to our event sponsors Cricket Wireless and St. Timothy's Episcopal church!

We also thank our event partners Chattanooga NAACP, Hart Gallery, Big Brother Big Sister, Noir Nooga, LAUNCH, Hope For the Inner City, and CHI Memorial!

Info

The Bethlehem Center 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37410
Festivals & Fairs, Food & Drink, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Southside Juneteenth Jubilee - 2022-06-18 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Southside Juneteenth Jubilee - 2022-06-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Southside Juneteenth Jubilee - 2022-06-18 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Southside Juneteenth Jubilee - 2022-06-18 13:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Wednesday

April 20, 2022

Thursday

April 21, 2022

Friday

April 22, 2022

Saturday

April 23, 2022

Sunday

April 24, 2022

Monday

April 25, 2022

Tuesday

April 26, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours