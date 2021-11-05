× Expand Photo Credit Nancy Crampton Pulitzer Prize-winner Natasha Trethewey

SouthWord Abridged Literature Festival

Like a beloved shortened novel, SouthWord is going to be "abridged" this year, as a combination of noted authors and members of the Fellowship of Southern Writers come together for a virtual experience of panels and author talks. The event begins on Friday, Nov. 5 at 7 p.m. with John Shelton Reed and continues all day Saturday, Nov. 6 with a variety of panels and speakers. Authors include Natasha Trethewey, John Shelton Reed, Richard Bausch, George Singleton, Steve Yarbrough, Michel Stone, Daniel Wallace, and Karen Babine. Presented by Southern Lit Alliance this year's SouthWord Abridged will be particularly special with the presentation of this year's Local Distinguished Author Award.