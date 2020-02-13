Currently residing in Boulder, CO, Jasha Tull was born in New Jersey and raised on hip hop. With a focus on alien basslines, gangster beats, and future feels, the Spaceman imprints his signature sound onto each genre he graces. After building a reputation for his dynamic live performances, and with appearances at Tomorrowworld, Shambhala, Mysteryland, and beyond under his belt, Space Jesus continues to explore the auditory universe in search of lower frequencies.