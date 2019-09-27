Spark!

The Mill Chattanooga 1601 Gulf Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

When Sculpture Fields parties for art Sept. 27, you will feel an electrifying Spark! in the air. The Mill at 1601 Gulf St. sets the stage at 7:30 p.m. for dinner, with Anchors’ Society/VIP guests enjoying cocktails starting at 6 p.m.

Spark! was inspired by how many sculptures are made with welding, iron pour and cast glass.

“We are also lighting a spark for the future of the park,” said Anne Rushing, executive director of Sculpture Fields.

Tickets for the park’s largest fundraiser of the year are $250 per person, and all proceeds will benefit education and programming for the 33-acre sculpture park, the largest in the Southeast.

Reservations:  423-266-7288 or anne@sculpturefields.org or www.sculpturefields.org.

The Mill Chattanooga 1601 Gulf Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
