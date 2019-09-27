When Sculpture Fields parties for art Sept. 27, you will feel an electrifying Spark! in the air. The Mill at 1601 Gulf St. sets the stage at 7:30 p.m. for dinner, with Anchors’ Society/VIP guests enjoying cocktails starting at 6 p.m.

Spark! was inspired by how many sculptures are made with welding, iron pour and cast glass.

“We are also lighting a spark for the future of the park,” said Anne Rushing, executive director of Sculpture Fields.

Tickets for the park’s largest fundraiser of the year are $250 per person, and all proceeds will benefit education and programming for the 33-acre sculpture park, the largest in the Southeast.

Reservations: 423-266-7288 or anne@sculpturefields.org or www.sculpturefields.org.