Spay-Ghetti No Meatballs Dinner and Silent Auction

The Venue Chattanooga 4119 Cummings Hwy., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419

Wally’s Friends Spay & Neuter Clinic will spotlight World Spay Day with its popular Spay-Ghetti No Meatballs Dinner and Silent Auction on Tuesday, February 28, 6-9 p.m. The clinic is celebrating its 10 years of operation, having altered more than 100,000 animals in the fight to stop pet overpopulation! The event will be catered by Lee Towery, Karen Mills will provide non-stop laughter, and the Booker T. Scruggs Ensemble will offer fabulous jazz and gospel music. It will be a great evening out! Tickets $40/person. Buy tickets online at www.wallysfriends.com/events.htm. Proceeds of the annual event will benefit those in need of low-cost spay and neuter. Do your part to prevent pet overpopulation.

The Venue Chattanooga 4119 Cummings Hwy., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37419

