Wally’s Friend's 2018 Spay-Ghetti No Meatballs Dinner and Silent Auction will be held on World Spay Day, February 27, 6-9 PM, at The Church on Main, 1601 Rossville Avenue. Enjoy a great night out!

Comedian Karen Mills will be on hand and the food will be terrific! Purchase tickets online at www.wallysfriends.com/events.htm.

Wally's Friends opened in 2006 as the first Spay Neuter Clinic in Chattanooga and has altered more than 110,000 animals! Each year, World Spay Day spotlights the issue of dog and cat overpopulation, and of spaying and neutering as a proven means of preventing unnecessary animal deaths by stopping unwanted births.

“We believe that making spay/neuter services and preventive veterinary care affordable and accessible improves the lives of animals and the people who love them!"

Every year, only about half the approximate 4-6 million homeless and lost pets in the United States are adopted into new homes or returned to their owners. Local-level change by means of prevention, not destruction, has turned into a national movement. This national movement of high-quality spay-neuter clinics under the Humane Alliance Model has grown tremendously, with more than 200 clinics in the United States.

The goal of Wally’s Friends is to reach out to uninformed pet owners in to create social change. True social change requires patience and time. We believe people will choose to be responsible pet owners, given a chance to do so with affordable care. A big part of the solution is obvious: Spay and neuter is the number one answer to pet overpopulation.

Join us February 27! Help us stop overpopulation of our furry friends!