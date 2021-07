Naomi Powell

Every third Thursday of the month from 6 to 9 p.m. in the Bar & Billiards Room, delight in a different style of live music while swilling the nightly cocktail special, perfectly designed to pair with the evening’s performance. With this week’s POP Music theme, Naomi Powell will take the stage, and the bar will feature Frozen Head Vodka and J Cuvee Sparkling Rose.