Special Announcement and Joint Celebration

Granfalloon 400 East Main Street, #120, Tennessee 37408

Friends of Chickamauga & Chattanooga National Military Park and Friends of Moccasin Bend National Park invite you to a special announcement and joint celebration on Tuesday, May 22.

Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served with a donation/cash bar. You will have the opportunity to meet National Park Superintendent Brad Bennett PLUS enter to win an overnight stay in a King Balcony Suite at SpringHill Suites at Cameron Harbor. We’re excited to share our news with the community and hope to see you there!

Charity & Fundraisers, Education & Learning, Outdoor
