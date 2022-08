× Expand Contributed Leonore Lub, along with Peter Westerbrink, are internationally known organists.

Organists Peter Westerbrink and Leonore Lub will perform at Southern Adventist University on September 15 at 7:30 p.m. in the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. Both Westerbrink and Lub perform throughout Europe, South America, and the United States. To learn more, visit southern.edu/musicevents or contact the School of Music at 423.236.2880.