Spectrum: Cocktail Party and Silent Auction

Thursday, November 9 | 6:30 – 10pm

2017 Spectrum Chairs Julia and Keith Sanford and Art Selection Chairs Holly and Marc Harwell and their respective committees are currently organizing another unforgettable Spectrum weekend. It all starts with Thursday night’s silent auction and cocktail party. Held in the Atrium of the museum, the silent auction features a diverse selection of art from across the country. New this year, there will be an after-party with live DJ on the 24 hour terrace.

Spectrum 2017 will raising funds to support the Hunter’s high quality special exhibitions, the growth of its permanent collection, and continued production of over 75 public programs throughout the year. Sponsored by First Tennessee for the 20th consecutive year, we hope you will join us!

Admission to the Spectrum: Cocktail Party and Silent Auction is $100 a ticket. Gala and Live Auction attendees receive admission to both evenings.