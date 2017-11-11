Spectrum: Gala and Live Auction

Saturday, November 11 | 6 – 10pm

2017 Spectrum Chairs Julia and Keith Sanford and Art Selection Chairs Holly and Marc Harwell and their respective committees are currently organizing another unforgettable Spectrum weekend. The black-tie seated dinner gala and live auction will be held on the exquisite Hunter Museum River Terrace overlooking the Tennessee River.

It will be a truly special evening under a grand tent to support the community’s cultural gem. The auction, hosted this year by Jim and Dan Kennedy, will feature stunning art and unique travel opportunities, so there will be something for everyone. Following the auction, guests will enjoy “Toddies & Treats” hosted by Barnett & Co., and a live jazz performance.

Spectrum 2017 will raising funds to support the Hunter’s high quality special exhibitions, the growth of its permanent collection, and continued production of over 75 public programs throughout the year. Sponsored by First Tennessee for the 20th consecutive year, we hope you will join us!

Admission to the Spectrum: Gala and Live Auction is $500 a ticket. Gala and Live Auction attendees receive admission to both evenings.