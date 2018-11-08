Spectrum Silent Auction Cocktail Party

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

7:00pm Bars open and final bidding begins

9:00pm DJ and After-party

Info
Art & Exhibitions, Charity & Fundraisers
DI 15.38

