Speed Weeding Meeting

Jaunt over to the farm for an evening of speed weeding dating Crabtree style. For the first half of the evening, folks will "speed weed" while chatting with potential new friends (rotate every few minutes at the sound of the bell), and the second half, folks will enjoy a refreshing beverage thanks to The Bitter Bottle, Blue Indian Kombucha, and Feathers & Fruit.

This evening is open to anyone who is interested in meeting another human (or multiple humans).