Spikes for Tikes- Spikeball Tournament

to Google Calendar - Spikes for Tikes- Spikeball Tournament - 2019-03-30 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spikes for Tikes- Spikeball Tournament - 2019-03-30 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spikes for Tikes- Spikeball Tournament - 2019-03-30 12:00:00 iCalendar - Spikes for Tikes- Spikeball Tournament - 2019-03-30 12:00:00

Highland Park Commons 2080 Union Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

Register your team for Chattanooga Sports Ministries' 3rd Spikes for Tikes Spikeball Tournament! There will be a beginner, intermediate, and advanced division, so all are welcome! Early registration costs $30, but will increase to $40 after March 15. Space is limited, so sign up today to secure a spot for your team!

Info

Highland Park Commons 2080 Union Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Charity & Fundraisers, Outdoor, Sports
205-907-0985
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - Spikes for Tikes- Spikeball Tournament - 2019-03-30 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spikes for Tikes- Spikeball Tournament - 2019-03-30 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spikes for Tikes- Spikeball Tournament - 2019-03-30 12:00:00 iCalendar - Spikes for Tikes- Spikeball Tournament - 2019-03-30 12:00:00
DI 16.10

The Pulse Calendar

Friday

March 8, 2019

Saturday

March 9, 2019

Sunday

March 10, 2019

Monday

March 11, 2019

Tuesday

March 12, 2019

Wednesday

March 13, 2019

Thursday

March 14, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours