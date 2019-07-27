Jed Mescon, a much loved and very popular local TV personality is the MC for SPLASH’s first Summer Arts Festival. There will be mellow live music on stage, including a jazz band , solo guitarist and a saxophonist. Ballet Tennessee, The Chattanooga Boys Choir, will perform as will other vocalists. The Creative Discovery Museum’s activity bus will be there. Artists vendors, face painting, a balloon artist and food trucks will be there. We hope you will be there. Bring family and friends for a fun, laid-back, art inspired day in the park.
SPLASH Summer Arts Festival
Chattanooga Area City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
