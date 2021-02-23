Spoken Word and Poetic Readings

to

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

Spoken Word and Poetic Readings

Join us for what we hope will become a weekly event! All ages are welcome! This is a relaxed environment where we recite poetry and read whatever we wish to share. The work can be yours, or it can be someone else's. Plan for two five-minute segments of reading if you wish to participate, but participation is not required to attend.

Bring a friend, parent, sibling, child or classmate and give your public speaking skills a quick boost!

Come enjoy some intellectual stimulation with us!

Taproom opens at 4pm with food service available from our kitchen. Soft drinks also available in addition to our beers and Gypsy Circus Cider!

Info

Wanderlinger Brewing Co 1208 King St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403
Art & Exhibitions, This & That
14232697979
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Spoken Word and Poetic Readings - 2021-02-23 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spoken Word and Poetic Readings - 2021-02-23 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spoken Word and Poetic Readings - 2021-02-23 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spoken Word and Poetic Readings - 2021-02-23 18:00:00 ical

EPB Local Business Spotlight

newsletter small box 5

Calendar Of Events

Friday

February 19, 2021

Saturday

February 20, 2021

Sunday

February 21, 2021

Monday

February 22, 2021

Tuesday

February 23, 2021

Wednesday

February 24, 2021

Thursday

February 25, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours