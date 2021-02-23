Spoken Word and Poetic Readings

Join us for what we hope will become a weekly event! All ages are welcome! This is a relaxed environment where we recite poetry and read whatever we wish to share. The work can be yours, or it can be someone else's. Plan for two five-minute segments of reading if you wish to participate, but participation is not required to attend.

Bring a friend, parent, sibling, child or classmate and give your public speaking skills a quick boost!

Come enjoy some intellectual stimulation with us!

Taproom opens at 4pm with food service available from our kitchen. Soft drinks also available in addition to our beers and Gypsy Circus Cider!