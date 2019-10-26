Spooktacular Sculptures in the Sky

Sculpture Fields 1800 Polk St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Get ready for some high-flying family fun Oct. 26 (rain date Oct. 27) from noon-6 p.m., when the skies at the 33-acre Sculpture Fields will be filled with colossal and colorful kites, stunt kites and Rokkaku battle kites at the Spooktacular Sculptures in the Sky event. Sculpture Fields is partnering with River City Kites for this free event, which takes place at the park -- 1800 Polk St., which turns off of Main Street on the Southside.

In addition to kites, visitors will enjoy performances, local food trucks and a beer tent. And it’ll be volunteers from the public battling it out and above with Rokkaku fighting kites. Be sure and wear your Halloween costume.

Some kites will be massive, spanning 20 feet, which are so large they must be anchored to the ground. Kids will be able to race parachute-like kites (bols) in what fliers call Running with the Bols. Visitors also will be able to make or purchase their own kites. 

  For further information, please contact: anne@sculpturefields.org or 423-266-7288 or www.sculpturefields.org.

Sculpture Fields 1800 Polk St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
