Spooky Family Movie Night

Join us for a Spooky Family Movie Night on the front lawn on Friday, October 30 at 7:00 PM (setup) and 7:30 PM (movie). We'll also have Teal Pumpkin approved treat bags for the kiddos. Bring chairs, blankets, any other snacks you want. Remember to dress for the weather, and costumes are welcome. Masks and distancing of family groups are required.

While we can't legally advertise the name of our movie (licensing agreement), we can tell you that it celebrates Dia de Muertos. Feel free to join us on November 1 at Coolidge Park as Semillas TN celebrates this holiday in real life.