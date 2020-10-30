Spooky Family Movie Night

to

St. Luke UMC 3210 Social Circle, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415

Spooky Family Movie Night

Join us for a Spooky Family Movie Night on the front lawn on Friday, October 30 at 7:00 PM (setup) and 7:30 PM (movie). We'll also have Teal Pumpkin approved treat bags for the kiddos. Bring chairs, blankets, any other snacks you want. Remember to dress for the weather, and costumes are welcome. Masks and distancing of family groups are required.

While we can't legally advertise the name of our movie (licensing agreement), we can tell you that it celebrates Dia de Muertos. Feel free to join us on November 1 at Coolidge Park as Semillas TN celebrates this holiday in real life.

Info

St. Luke UMC 3210 Social Circle, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37415
Film, Kids & Family
to
Google Calendar - Spooky Family Movie Night - 2020-10-30 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Spooky Family Movie Night - 2020-10-30 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Spooky Family Movie Night - 2020-10-30 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Spooky Family Movie Night - 2020-10-30 19:00:00 ical
newsletter small box blue

EPB Local Business Spotlight

Calendar Of Events

Thursday

October 29, 2020

Friday

October 30, 2020

Saturday

October 31, 2020

Sunday

November 1, 2020

Monday

November 2, 2020

Tuesday

November 3, 2020

Wednesday

November 4, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours