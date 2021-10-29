Spooky Halloween Painting - IN-PERSON CLASS

× Expand The Chattery Spooky Halloween Painting

Join Amy Brauer of Nooga Studio to celebrate Halloween with this fun, witch-themed class.

New to acrylic painting? No worries! This painting is beginner-friendly.

Includes one 16x20 canvas and all the materials you’ll need to create your own painting.

Please note: Acrylic paint stains! Disposable aprons will be provided, but clothes you don’t mind getting paint on, just to be safe. Masks are required.

About the instructor:

Amy Brauer is a native Chattanoogan artist and educator. When she’s not teaching painting, you’ll find her planning parties, cooking Italian food, and creating custom pet portraits. Amy loves painting so much, she always signs her paintings with a kiss!