Spooky Stories

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Bring your Halloween themed poems, stories, songs, jokes etc. for a reading. Due to the venue size, any musical offerings should be acoustic. Ray Zimmerman will be the host. 

Star Line Books 1467 Market St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
