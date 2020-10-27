Spooky Watercolor Sketching

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Spooky Watercolor Sketching

If you love Halloween as much as us, you’ll love creating a fun Halloween-themed watercolor painting with artist Jaime Barks!

In this class, Jaime will walk us through the process of drawing, adding ink, and watercolor to create a spooky painting just in time for Halloween!

Below are the supplies needed.

  • Watercolor paper (or card stock)
  • Pencil
  • Permanent ink pen (like a sharpie)
  • Watercolor paint (little kid’s watercolor set would work)

https://www.thechattery.org/classes2/2020/10/27/spooky-watercolor-sketching

About the teacher:

Jaime Barks is an artist and teacher living in southeast Tennessee. Jaime has sold paintings throughout the southeast, completed two public art projects, and taught classes and workshops throughout the Chattanooga area.

City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
