Sport Climbing: Lead Climbing and Belay Technique

to Google Calendar - Sport Climbing: Lead Climbing and Belay Technique - 2019-04-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sport Climbing: Lead Climbing and Belay Technique - 2019-04-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sport Climbing: Lead Climbing and Belay Technique - 2019-04-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - Sport Climbing: Lead Climbing and Belay Technique - 2019-04-14 09:00:00

Sand Rock, Alabama City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Outdoor Rock Climbing 2.0 is designed to give you an opportunity to apply the skills you have learned in our Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing programs in a small-group cooperative learning environment focusing on specific skill sets. Join our professional instructors to get more time on the rock, refine your skills and continue your growth as a rock climber.

Continued climbing for personal enjoyment and as a lifelong pursuit

Provide participants with an awareness of how to become a safe and responsible climber

Provide intermediate climbing instruction and educational opportunities in small group format

Info

Sand Rock, Alabama City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - Sport Climbing: Lead Climbing and Belay Technique - 2019-04-14 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Sport Climbing: Lead Climbing and Belay Technique - 2019-04-14 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Sport Climbing: Lead Climbing and Belay Technique - 2019-04-14 09:00:00 iCalendar - Sport Climbing: Lead Climbing and Belay Technique - 2019-04-14 09:00:00
DI 16.14

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

April 9, 2019

Wednesday

April 10, 2019

Thursday

April 11, 2019

Friday

April 12, 2019

Saturday

April 13, 2019

Sunday

April 14, 2019

Monday

April 15, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours