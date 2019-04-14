Sport Climbing: Lead Climbing and Belay Technique

Outdoor Rock Climbing 2.0 is designed to give you an opportunity to apply the skills you have learned in our Introduction to Outdoor Rock Climbing programs in a small-group cooperative learning environment focusing on specific skill sets. Join our professional instructors to get more time on the rock, refine your skills and continue your growth as a rock climber.

Continued climbing for personal enjoyment and as a lifelong pursuit

Provide participants with an awareness of how to become a safe and responsible climber

Provide intermediate climbing instruction and educational opportunities in small group format