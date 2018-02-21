The Spot Open Mic

to Google Calendar - The Spot Open Mic - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Spot Open Mic - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Spot Open Mic - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Spot Open Mic - 2018-02-21 19:00:00

The Spot 1800 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404

The Spot is a coffee shop, sandwich shop and a beer bar located in Highland Park. The open mic is a monthly event that welcomes all to perform music, comedy, story telling, etc. This is a free event.

Info
The Spot 1800 E Main St, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37404 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
to Google Calendar - The Spot Open Mic - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Spot Open Mic - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Spot Open Mic - 2018-02-21 19:00:00 iCalendar - The Spot Open Mic - 2018-02-21 19:00:00
Digital Issue 15.05

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

February 6, 2018

Wednesday

February 7, 2018

Thursday

February 8, 2018

Friday

February 9, 2018

Saturday

February 10, 2018

Sunday

February 11, 2018

Monday

February 12, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours