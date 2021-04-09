Spring Break Drop-in Art Making

Spend a spring break afternoon making art with your family. Together, you’ll piece together an art project inspired by the Hunter’s current special exhibition “Under Construction: Collage from The Mint Museum.” This event will take place at the museum, but we’ll have to-go bags for those who prefer to do some of the projects at home.

Free with museum admission ($20 adults, free for youth 17 and under and Hunter Museum members). Safety is our top priority, so masks and physical distancing are required for all museum guests. Contact Kris Bespalec (cbespalec@huntermuseum.org) with any questions.