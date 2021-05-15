Spring Garden Festival

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County, in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, present a “Spring Garden Festival” on Saturday, May 15 from 10am to 6pm outdoors around the Hamilton County Extension Ag Center and Bonny Oaks Arboretum (6183 Adamson Circle, off Bonny Oaks Drive). Admission is $5 for adults; Children 12 and under are fee. Free parking is available. For more information, go to: www.mghc.org

Suzanne Ford, MGHC president comments, “The Hamilton County Master Gardeners are excited to hold this Spring Garden Festival, our first public event in over a year! We know that people look forward to our annual Garden Expo at Camp Jordan and were disappointed that we were unable to hold it this year. So, we decided to create a one-day outdoor Garden Festival celebrating our natural environment where Master Gardeners could share their gardening expertise through exhibits and demonstrations. After all, our motto is: We Teach You How! In addition, there will be a selection of vendors with plants, trees and shrubs, plus tools, yard art and other items, as well as activities for children and talks about the plantings around the historic Bonny Oaks Arboretum. Proceeds from the Spring Garden Festival support our Scholarship Fund and Community Garden Grants program. We know that many people turned to gardening during the past year, and we look forward to meeting and teaching many interested gardeners at our Spring Garden Festival!”