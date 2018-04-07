Spring in the Park

Sculpture Fields 1800 Polk St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

It’s a day of family fun on the Southside when Sculpture Fields celebrates its second anniversary with Spring in the Park. Enjoy live music, picnic from fun food trucks, visit the beer tent, experience artists creating their paintings and drawings outdoors, check out the new children’s area and finish off the day with witnessing the awe-inspiring sculpture burn of a 30-foot wooden structure by artist Andrew Nigh when he sets his creation ablaze.

