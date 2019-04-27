It’s a day of free family fun on the Southside April 27 when Sculpture Fields celebrates its Spring into Sculpture event, which culminates with the awe-inspiring sculpture burn of a 2-story wooden structure by artist Andrew Nigh when he sets his creation ablaze.

Experience a laser light show, live music, artists creating their paintings and drawings outdoors, picnicking from food trucks and a beer and wine tent and other interactive activities.

The event kicks off at noon. The light show will start at dark, and the sculpture will be ignited at approximately 9:15 p.m., depending on the skies. Sculpture Fields is located at 1800 Polk St., which turns off of E. Main Street.

For more information about Sculpture Fields: 423-266-7288 or anne@sculpturefields.orgor www.sculpturefields.org.