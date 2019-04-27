Spring into Sculpture

Google Calendar - Spring into Sculpture - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring into Sculpture - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring into Sculpture - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Spring into Sculpture - 2019-04-27 12:00:00

Sculpture Fields 1800 Polk St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

It’s a day of free family fun on the Southside April 27 when Sculpture Fields celebrates its Spring into Sculpture event, which culminates with the awe-inspiring sculpture burn of a 2-story wooden structure by artist Andrew Nigh when he sets his creation ablaze.

Experience a laser light show, live music, artists creating their paintings and drawings outdoors, picnicking from food trucks and a beer and wine tent and other interactive activities.

The event kicks off at noon. The light show will start at dark, and the sculpture will be ignited at approximately 9:15 p.m., depending on the skies. Sculpture Fields is located at 1800 Polk St., which turns off of E. Main Street.

For more information about Sculpture Fields: 423-266-7288 or anne@sculpturefields.orgor www.sculpturefields.org.

Info
Sculpture Fields 1800 Polk St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Art & Exhibitions, This & That
Google Calendar - Spring into Sculpture - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Spring into Sculpture - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Spring into Sculpture - 2019-04-27 12:00:00 iCalendar - Spring into Sculpture - 2019-04-27 12:00:00
DI 16.04

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

January 24, 2019

Friday

January 25, 2019

Saturday

January 26, 2019

Sunday

January 27, 2019

Monday

January 28, 2019

Tuesday

January 29, 2019

Wednesday

January 30, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours