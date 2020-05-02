It’s a day of free family fun on the Southside May 2 (rain date May 9) when Sculpture Fields at Montague Park celebrates its Spring into Sculpture event, which culminates with the awe-inspiring sculpture burn of a 2-story wooden structure by artist Andrew Nigh when he sets his creation ablaze.

Experience a laser light show, live music, artists creating their paintings and drawings outdoors, picnicking from food trucks and a beer tent and other interactive activities.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. – 11 p.m. The light show will start at dusk, and the sculpture will be ignited at approximately 9:15 p.m., depending on the skies. Sculpture Fields is located at 1800 Polk St., which turns off of E. Main Street.

There will be guided tours of the park throughout the day preceding the Burn. Check the website for more information. Sculpture Fields opens to the public every day at dawn.

For more information about Sculpture Fields: 423-266-7288 or anne@sculpturefields.org or www.sculpturefields.org.