Spring Plant Sale

Another day of Plant Sale fun!It’s plant sale time! Plant sale dates include: Friday, April 17th from 9am-3pm; Saturday, April 18th from 9am-3pm; Sunday, April 19th from 11am-3pm; and Saturday, April 25th from 9am-3pm. The sale offers gardeners healthy, sustainably grown fruit, vegetable, flower, and herb plant starts for their spring and summer gardens.

On Friday, April 17th and Saturday, April 25th, the sale is focused solely on plants. On Saturday, April 18th and Sunday, April 19th guests can, in addition to plants, enjoy free live music, food, fun-on-the-farm activities for kids, and handcrafted items from local artisans. Over 350 varieties of plants will be available at the sale. Plant sale guide will be posted once available.

Mike Barron and Andy Boyd, Crabtree’s greenhouse team, propagate and grow the plants for the sale with help from community volunteers. Specific plant varieties are tested on the farm to ensure they are well suited for the Chattanooga region.

Vendors for April 18th (Sat.) & April 19th (Sun.):

Tilly Mae Apple Pie Butter (Saturday only)

That Elderberry Lady LLC

Inspire Chiropractic

Down to Earth

Bohemian Seed

Family Vinyls

Sew Anything

Full Circle Candles

Wild Ones (Saturday only)

Annie James Products

Bee Well Oiled (Sunday)

2 Angels Mushroom Farm

The Mad Priest (Saturday only)

Ophelia and Jade

Woodsong Forest School

Alms + Fare (Saturday only)

Times Free Press

Rollin’ Stones and Gems (Saturday only)

Two Ridges Pottery

Reflection Riding Arboretum & Nature Center (Saturday only)

More to TBA

FOOD Truck for April 18th (Sat.): TBA

FOOD Truck for April 19th (Sun.): Green Tambourine

Music for April 18th & April 19th: TBA

Kid Activities: April 18th, 9:30am-1:30pm & April 19th, 11am-1pm

Special thanks to our sponsors: EPB, Lupi’s Pizza, The Patten Group, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Chattanooga Tractor & Equipment, and Beaty Fertilizer.

Cash, check, credit/debit cards, and SNAP (edible plants only) are accepted at the sale.

If you have questions about this upcoming event, email Melissa at mastin@crabtreefarms.org.