All About Spring Rose Care!

The Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC), in association with the University of Tennessee Extension, continue their 2019 series of free monthly gardening classes open to the public. For the first class, taking place on Saturday, March 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon, the topic will be “All About Rose Care!,” presented by Master Gardener Ann Bartlett. MGHC classes take place in the ground floor meeting room at the UT Extension, Agricultural Service Center, 6183 Adamson Circle, located off Bonny Oaks Drive. For additional information and to register for the class, visit http://mghc.org/education-committee-classes/.

Ann Bartlett, Master Gardener since 2009, comments, “Roses are woody perennial flowering plant of the genus Rosa. There are over three hundred species and thousands of cultivars forming a group of plants that range in size from compact shrubs to climbers and trailers with stems that are often armed with sharp prickles. Rose flowers vary in size and shape and are usually large and showy, in colors ranging from white through yellows and reds. Roses of all varieties are widely grown for their beauty and fragrance. Throughout history, Roses have acquired cultural significance in many societies and have been widely celebrated in art and literature. Spring is the perfect time to begin the care needed for Roses to bloom to their best advantage.” An experienced “rosarian,” Ann Bartlett, has successfully grown a beautiful collection of different varieties in her garden. Her presentation will cover the basics of rose care: soil preparation, pruning, fertilizing, overwintering protection, as well as controlling pests through environmentally safe alternatives to toxic sprays. A highlight will be a slide show on disease resistant rose cultivars. Come and learn from an expert how to care for these special and beloved plants.

Celebrating 25 years of education and service in 2019, the Master Gardeners of Hamilton County (MGHC) is a non-profit, educational, volunteer organization that plays an important role in the civic life of Chattanooga and the surrounding area. MGHC sponsors annual events open to the public including: “Master Your Garden” Garden Expo, Spring Garden Tour, Hamilton County Fair Exhibit.