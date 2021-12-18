Spring Vibes EDM Dance Party

to

The Sanctuary 4707 12th Ave, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37407

Join DJ Dorian and special guest openers for a little Sunshine in these long cold winter days. Our Spring Vines EDM dance party will feature 3 special guest dj sets, dancing beach goers, sunshine selfie stations, and an outdoor fire to warm up.

Showtime is 10PM with doors opening at 9:30

This event is a bring your beverage, please remember only raw spirits and liquor will be permitted no wine or beer due to state rules. Drinks like sodas are available upon request at concessions.

Come get warm and ride out the winter with this epic EDM Dance Party!

Ticket link https://www.eventcreate.com/e/edmparty

Info

Concerts & Live Music, Parties & Clubs
to
