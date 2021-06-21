SQL Beginner + Intermediate Online Bootcamp

What the heck is SQL?

Think about all of the data that a company collects and has access to. Ever wonder how that data gets used? With the use of SQL, analysts are able to extract this data and analyze it in every way possible. The analysis, derived from data using SQL, can help drive strategic business decisions.

This Bootcamp is best for those with little to no SQL experience and would like to prep for any role that uses beginner to intermediate level SQL. All students will have three hours of prerequisite material provided prior to the start of class to help prep them for the first day of the Bootcamp. In this Bootcamp, we will use Microsoft SQL Server as our SQL software for class use.

Course Schedule:

Course Dates - June 21st to June 29th

Courses:

Course 1: Extracting, Sorting, and Filtering

Monday, June 21st | 6:00p - 9:00p

• Review of databases, data types, and table files

• Sorting data

• Retrieve Data from a Single Table

Course 2: Calculating, Aggregating, and Grouping

Tuesday, June 22nd | 6:00p - 9:00p

• Calculate formulas using mathematical operations and aggregate functions • Summarizing data using GROUP BY function

Course 3: Retrieving Data from Multiple Tables

Wednesday, June 23rd | 6:00p - 9:00p

• Extract data from multiple tables at once using joins

Course 4: More Join Types

Thursday, June 24th | 6:00p – 9:00p

• Overview of various join types

o Left

o Right

Course 5: Subqueries (Derived Tables)

Monday, June 28th | 7:00p – 9:00p*

• Write queries in your FROM statement and turn them into temporary tables

Course 6: Text + Totals

Tuesday, June 29th | 7:00p – 9:00p*

• Total aggregated data with total rows

• Perform LEFT, RIGHT, and CONCAT text functions

Course materials (including installation guides), access codes, and reminders will be sent 7 days prior to the start of the first course of the Bootcamp.

What's Included:

Certificate of Completion

You will receive a certificate of completion upon submission of all homework assignments and portfolio by the specified deadline.

About the instructor:

Whitney Turner is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).