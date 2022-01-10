SQL Masterclass Online Bootcamp (Beginner to Intermediate)

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Presented by The Chattery:

What the heck is SQL?

Think about all of the data that a company collects and has access to. Ever wonder how that data gets used? With the use of SQL, analysts are able to extract this data and analyze it in every way possible. The analysis, derived from data using SQL, can help drive strategic business decisions.

This Bootcamp is best for those with little to no SQL experience and would like to prep for any role that uses beginner to intermediate level SQL. All students will have three hours of prerequisite material provided prior to the start of class to help prep them for the first day of the Bootcamp. In this Bootcamp, we will use Oracle MySQL as our SQL software for class use.

Course Dates: January 10th - January 19th

Days of the week: Mondays + Wednesdays

Time (EST): 600p - 900p EST

Certificate of Completion:

You will receive a certificate of completion upon submission of all homework assignments and portfolio by the specified deadline.

About the instructor:

Whitney Pettis is the founder and owner of eXcelerate and an experienced Fortune 500 Analyst. She has utilized her MBA education, advanced analytical background, and sharp data analysis skills to help Fortune 500 companies increase their bottom line, increase operational efficiency, and streamline processes. eXcelerate is a business skills incubator business headquarted in Atlanta, GA. eXcelerate teach courses in Microsoft Excel, SQL, VBA, and different data visualization tools (Power BI, Tableau, etc.).

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Business & Career, Education & Learning
423-521-2643
