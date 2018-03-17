On Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 1:00pm, The Shamrock Society, whose members include local and area business and community leaders, will present the 5th Annual St. Chatty’s Day Parade. The parade is a family friendly event that will bring the best out in our community to celebrate the tradition of St. Patrick’s Day in Chattanooga. The parade will be followed by St. Paddy’s Day Party, on the Parkway, at Patten Parkway beginning at 3:00pm with a Kids’ Zone, live music and food.

Parade Route: The parade will close or partially close the streets used in the parade route from 12-2:30pm on Saturday, March 17. Street closures and parade route include: Passenger Street, right onto Main Street, right onto Market Street, right on Houston and ending.

This year the parade will honor the legacy and community spirit of the late Jim Brewer (1961-2018) as Honorary Grand Marshal. Jim's memory, along with members of his loving family, will lead the 5th Annual St. Chatty's Day Parade on March 17th. The parade will step off at 1:00pm onto Main Street and will feature local high school marching bands, Alhambra Shrine Units including the Highlanders Pipe and Drum Band, Oscar Mayer Wienermobile, and much more. The Shamrock Society invites our community businesses and organizations to participate in this city-wide event by sponsoring the parade or entering a parade float in celebration marking the historical St. Patrick's Day! Sponsorship opportunities range from $250-$2500 and the parade fee is only $25 per entry. All proceeds from the event will benefit Chattanooga’s Kids on the Block and our community’s youth.

Parade sponsors include: Queen Financial Services Corporation, Advance Financial, Corvair Club, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Peace Communications, Technology Projects, Hamilton County Democratic Party, Josh Wilson and Family, Professional Sign Services, Brewer Media, City of Chattanooga, and the Pulse.

Following the 5th Annual St. Chatty’s Day Parade the celebration of St. Patrick’s Day will continue with the 5th Annual St. Paddy’s Day Party on the Parkway hosted by Honest Pint. The event, beginning at 3:00pm on Patten Parkway, is an all–ages street party designed to showcase and promote local and regional musicians and celebrate the tradition of St Patrick’s Day. The Party on the Parkway festival uses the entire length of Patten Parkway to celebrate with outdoor stages, food and beer vendors and again this year, will feature a large Kids’ Zone with interactive games, crafts, Oscar Mayer Weinermobile and Kona Ice to name a few.

A special pub shuttle will safely transport guests to and from the event from several locations on the Southside, North Shore and downtown. Please check the website www.parkwayparty.com for more information.

Live music throughout the day includes: 15 local bands including Strung Like a Horse, Slim Pickins, Danimal Planet, The Molly Maguires, Kerchief, Dead Testaments, Ashley & The X's, SunSap, Over Easy, Monday Night Social and more. Sidewalk Stages will feature entertainers to include Buskers and The Highlander Pipes & Drums.

Tickets are on sale now with pre-purchase discounts:

General admission tickets: $15 advanced purchase/$20 at the gate

VIP ticket: $45 advanced purchase/$55 at the gate if available. The VIP Jameson lounge will feature private VIP restrooms, event t-shirt and VIP special tasting. Must be 21 and up to purchase VIP tickets. www.parkwayparty.com

Party on the Parkway will benefit Chattanooga’s Kids on the Block and SoundCorps. To purchase tickets, visit Eventbrite.com key word St. Paddy’s Day Party on the Parkway