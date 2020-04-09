St. Paul & The Broken Bones

Google Calendar - St. Paul & The Broken Bones - 2020-04-09 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Paul & The Broken Bones - 2020-04-09 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Paul & The Broken Bones - 2020-04-09 20:30:00 iCalendar - St. Paul & The Broken Bones - 2020-04-09 20:30:00

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

St. Paul & The Broken Bones formed in 2012, releasing their debut album Half the City in 2014 and its follow up, 2016’s Sea of Noise, too much acclaim. Those strong efforts helped place them on the national scene, and the band worked hard to prove they were no mere retro-soul band—from touring the world relentlessly, including being selected to open for The Rolling Stones and headlining two nights at the Ryman Auditorium, to TV appearances including The Late Show with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Conan, Austin City Limits two appearances on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, one being the very first episode.

Info

The Signal 1810 Chestnut Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402 View Map
Concerts & Live Music
Google Calendar - St. Paul & The Broken Bones - 2020-04-09 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - St. Paul & The Broken Bones - 2020-04-09 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - St. Paul & The Broken Bones - 2020-04-09 20:30:00 iCalendar - St. Paul & The Broken Bones - 2020-04-09 20:30:00
DI 17.08

The Pulse Calendar

Thursday

February 20, 2020

Friday

February 21, 2020

Saturday

February 22, 2020

Sunday

February 23, 2020

Monday

February 24, 2020

Tuesday

February 25, 2020

Wednesday

February 26, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours