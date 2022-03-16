St. Patrick's Day Cocktails

× Expand thechattery.org St Patricks Day Cocktails

March means Spring, but it also means St. Patrick’s Day!

Join us as Kaleena Goldsworthy of The Bitter Bottle teaches you how to make three delicious St. Patrick’s themed cocktails and the basic skills needed to replicate these tasty drinks at home or for your themed party!

At the end of the class, everyone will leave with access to the recipe cards and instructions on how to impress your family and friends!

Please note: masks are required.

About the instructor:

When Kaleena moved to Chattanooga, TN in 2013, herbalism may have been the furthest thing from her mind. An aspiring musician, she left Syracuse, NY to join an opening bar team with no bartending experience whatsoever. That leap of faith was a turning point for Kaleena - she immersed herself completely in the world of hospitality. From certifications to educational programs, she approached every opportunity to learn and hone her craft, learning from some of the industry’s leading innovators, mentors, and distillers. Her interest eventually expanded outside of bartending and restaurant management, and in 2016, Kaleena began studying herbalism and volunteering at a local urban farm. Her interest piqued when she picked up a book on bitters, and she placed a large bulk herb order to a Chinese Medicine Shop on the other side of the country, and started making bitters in her studio apartment. This hobby grew into a true calling, and to make her bitters-crafting dream a reality, Kaleena successfully lobbied to reform a House Bill in Tennessee in 2017, which allowed bitters makers to be regulated as non-beverage products in Tennessee. Shortly after, she signed a lease on a manufacturing facility, and The Bitter Bottle was born. Kaleena, with The Bitter Bottle, curates educational opportunities, events, and products to help spread the good word about botanicals, herbalism, and gathering to share good drinks.