St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

Join our pub crawl and help send youth to the Bethlehem Center's summer Jump STArt Camp!

Visit OddStory Brewing Company for a special beer flight and appetizers and Barley Chattanooga for any beer you fancy! Both are located on MLK Blvd. in Chattanooga.

**You must mention the Bethlehem Center to your server in order for your purchase to benefit youth in South Chattanooga.**

Odd Story's beer flight includes:

Monkey's Heart IPA

Woven Stone Vienna Lager

Irish Pub Ale

Winter Warmer

OddStory's pub crawl appetizers include either of the pretzel choices.

For more info please call (423) 266-1384 ext. 103 or visit www.thebeth.org