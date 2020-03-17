St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl

OddStory Brewing Co. 336 E. Martin Luther King Blvd., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join our pub crawl and help send youth to the Bethlehem Center's summer Jump STArt Camp!

Visit OddStory Brewing Company for a special beer flight and appetizers and Barley Chattanooga for any beer you fancy! Both are located on MLK Blvd. in Chattanooga.

**You must mention the Bethlehem Center to your server in order for your purchase to benefit youth in South Chattanooga.**

Odd Story's beer flight includes:

Monkey's Heart IPA

Woven Stone Vienna Lager

Irish Pub Ale

Winter Warmer

OddStory's pub crawl appetizers include either of the pretzel choices.

For more info please call (423) 266-1384 ext. 103 or visit www.thebeth.org

