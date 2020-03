Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with The Stephen Busie Band. A vivacious fusion of blues, soul and rock, the band is influenced by greats like BB King, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Ray Charles, John Mayer and NeedToBreathe. Busies’ unique sound is soulful, smooth and engaging.

Wear your green and join us for music from The Stephen Busie Band along with $2.50 tacos (until 7pm), $5 cocktail shrimp and $5 1885 ‘ritas.