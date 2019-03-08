St. Patrick's Sockhop

Brainerd United Methodist Church 4315 Brainerd Road, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37411

Don’t miss St. Patrick’s Sock Hop @ USA Dance! Denise Keiser will teach a 1-hour East Coast Swing lesson and everyone is welcome to attend. The lesson is followed by a 2-hour ballroom dance social. No previous dance experience or partner required for the lesson or the dance. Wear your green or wear your 50s attire! Whichever you chose you’ll have loads of fun!

When:

Friday, March 8, 2019

7:30 pm - East Coast Swing Lesson with Instructor Denise Keiser

8:30 pm - 10:30 pm – Social Dance

Where:

Lundy Hall at Brainerd United Methodist

4315 Brainerd Road, Chattanooga, TN 37411

Cost:

First-Time Guests & Students (under 18): $5.00

USA Dance Members: $5.00

USA Dance Youth Members: FREE

Non-Members: $10.00

College Students: FREE with current ID

For more information

Website: chattanoogausadance.com

Facebook: ChattanoogaUSADance

Email: ChattanoogaUSAdance@gmail.com

Info
