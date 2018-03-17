St. Patty's Day Pop-up Art Show in West Village

During St. Patrick's Day in West Village - Join some of our local artists' community for a "Pop-up Art Show" on 8th St. from 4-8 pm.

Featured works will include mixed media, illustration, watercolour/ink, abstract, fine art photography, ArtOgraphy, pottery, pop/surrealist and photography collage, fiber, metal works, wood creations & more!

The West Village is opening up its streets - blocking off Chestnut and 8th Street - for an afternoon and evening of St. Patrick's Day Fun for all ages! The full line-up of events for St. Patrick's in West Village is updating daily on their Facebook event in the "Discussion" Tab here:

http://www.facebook.com/events/347319432452240/