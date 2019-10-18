St. Paul's Artist Series -- Dalí Quartet

This season’s St. Paul’s Artist Series opens on Friday, October 18 at 7:30, with a return of the exciting and adventurous Dalí Quartet (Dominic Salerni and Carlos Rubio, violins; Adriana Linares, viola; Jesús Morales, cello). Their all-Latin program features Hispanic composers from the 19th century to the present, including Arriaga’s String Quartet No. 3 (Spain); Ginastera’s String Quartet No. 1 (Argentina); Sonia Morales’s Divertimento Caribeño No. 3 (Puerto Rico); Javier Alvarez's Metro Chabacano (Mexico); Astor Piazzola’s Tango Ballet (Argentina). The Dalí Quartet’s engaging style reaches across the footlights for an experience which “leaves the audience almost dancing in the aisles.” (Peninsula Reviews)

The Dalí Quartet returns to the St. Paul’s Artist Series with their signature “Classical Roots, Latin Soul” flair in their adventurous programming and lively, passionate performances. 1st violinist Dominc Salerni comments, “Our mission is to introduce audiences to pieces of music that they might not have heard before. What makes the Dalí Quartet unique is that we’re presenting either material that derives from the Latin American experience, or classical music written by Latino composers. I think there’s sort of this misnomer or this idea that the canon of classical music is only German and Austrian and French and other European composers. That couldn’t be further from the truth.”

Paul Thomas, St. Paul’s Music Director add, “On behalf of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Friends of Music, it is my great pleasure to introduce our 2019-20 Artist Series. Each concert will take place in our newly renovated and acoustically improved Nave. The arches will surely ring with glorious sounds from this season’s accomplished performers. In all of our music, we pursue those moments when heaven's music breaks onto our earthly plane, and we catch glimpses of the glory of God. We hope you will come and experience this beauty with us this season.