St. Paul's Artist Series -- King's Counterpoint

St. Paul’s Artist Series presents KING’S COUNTERPOINT, the Charleston-based a cappella vocal ensemble, performing ANGELUS AD VIRGINEM: Music for Advent & Christmas Through the Centuries. This candlelight concert takes place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (305 W. Seventh at Pine Street) on Friday, December 6 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased in advance through the St. Paul’s website and will also be sold at the door on the night of the concert. For more information, visit: http://www.stpaulschatt.org/concert-season/.

David Acres, King’s Counterpoint’s Music Director, comments, “Angelus ad Virginem, our program for St. Paul’s annual candlelight concert, is filled to overflowing with glorious choral music from across the centuries. From the austere beauty of medieval plainsong chant to the ornate joy of the Baroque; from some of the earliest known compositions to works created in our own time, King’s Counterpoint will take our audience on a musical journey that celebrates the Advent and Christmas season with a selection of beautiful music to ‘stir the soul’!”

Paul Thomas, music director at St. Paul’s notes, “We are delighted to present this outstanding vocal ensemble in our annual candlelight concert, a seasonal offering we hope will touch everyone’s hearts with the spiritual beauty found at this time of year.”

“Throughout the concert, the voices gathered in a delicate polyphonic fellowship, and the ensemble treated the audience to a vocal rhapsody that stirred the soul.”

– Post & Courier (2019 Piccolo Spoleto Festival)