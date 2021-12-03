St. Paul's Candlelight Concert

× Expand St. Paul's Episcopal Church St. Paul's Choir

Music at St. Paul’s 2021-22 Artist Series continues with their annual Candlelight Concert on Friday, December 3 at 7:30 p.m. The program – Abendmusik – features music of the 17th century German Baroque including works by Buxtehude, Bertali, Geist, Hammerschmidt, Rosenmüller, Schmelzer, and Tunder performed by the members of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra and the St. Paul’s Chamber Choir. Artist Series Concerts take place at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 305 W. Seventh Street (at Pine) in downtown Chattanooga. Tickets can be purchased at the door or in advance through the St. Paul’s website: http://www.stpaulschatt.org/concert-season/.

The North Carolina Baroque Orchestra (NCBO), a period instrument ensemble, was co-founded in 2011 by sisters and musical collaborators Frances Blaker and Barbara Blaker Krumdieck to present music of an earlier era with musicians specializing in historically informed performance practice. NCBO players at this concert will be Jeanne Johnson (violin,) David Wilson (violin,) Barbara Blaker Krumdieck (cello,) and Barbara Weiss (chamber organ).

Paul Thomas, St. Paul’s Music Director, comments, “The annual Candlelight concerts at St. Paul’s have become an audience favorite. This year, we offer a program inspired by renowned Baroque composer Dieterich Buxtehude's Abendmusik concerts at the Marienkirche in Lübeck. So acclaimed were these concerts that a young Johann Sebastian Bach traveled over 250 miles on foot to attend! This year, it is our great pleasure to welcome members of the North Carolina Baroque Orchestra to Chattanooga joining the St. Paul’s Chamber Choir in concert of sublime music on instruments of the period. I am excited for our audience to experience their historically informed approach to this seventeenth-century music, and the warm, delicate tone of gut-stringed instruments combining with our singers. This concert, like our others, will include pandemic safety precautions, and we encourage, as strongly as possible, that attendees be vaccinated if they are able. We give thanks to God for the ability to make and listen to live music, a blessing that by its recent absence has become even more special. We hope you will come and experience this beauty with us this Advent season.”