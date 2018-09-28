St. Paul's present Paul Thomas, organist

St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Chattanooga, welcomes Paul Thomas, newly appointed Director of Music, performing his inaugural organ recital on Friday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. The French-inspired program, showcasing St. Paul’s Casavant organ, features works by Marchand, Bach, Lefébure-Wély, Vierne, Cochereau, and Dupré. Proceeds from a free-will offering will benefit music scholarships for young choristers at St. Paul’s.

Rev. Brad Whitaker, Rector at St. Paul’s, comments, "Music is an integral part of worship here at St. Paul’s. We are delighted that Paul Thomas is joining us as our new Director of Music and know that his outstanding qualities as a musician and leader will continue this tradition with energy and enthusiasm. In particular, Paul has many gifts in working with choirs which transcend all ages. He and I invite anyone with children who would like to be a part of an excellent experience in youth choirs to contact St. Paul’s. Please join us in welcoming Paul to our community."

Paul Thomas is equally enthusiastic about his new position, "It is a great joy to serve St. Paul's as Director of Music. An active and growing congregation, visionary leadership, talented choirs, a strong musical tradition, and of course the mighty Casavant organ make it an exciting place to be. I look forward to inspiring hearts, minds, and voices through the living tradition of sacred music, and reaching more and more people as we seek to reflect God's beauty in our offerings of praise."

Before arriving at St. Paul’s, Chattanooga, Paul Thomas previously served the Cathedral Church of St. Luke & St. Paul in Charleston, SC. He earned the Master of Music degree in organ performance and Certificate in Church Music Studies from the Yale School of Music and Institute of Sacred Music, where he studied organ with Thomas Murray and organ improvisation with Jeffrey Brillhart. While at Yale, he received the Richard Paul DeLong prize for the student "whose work best exemplifies the dedication and the use of those special gifts required of practicing church musicians." He also received second prize in the Schoenstein Competition in the Art of Organ Accompaniment. As an undergraduate, he studied organ with Charles Tompkins at Furman University. Paul Thomas has given solo organ recitals at the Piccolo Spoleto Festival, Yale’s Woolsey Hall, Saint Thomas Church Fifth Avenue, and Washington National Cathedral. An active vocal soloist, accompanist, and continuo player, he has recently performed with the Westminster Choir, The King’s Counterpoint, the Taylor Festival Choir, and the Charleston Bach Ensemble. He has accompanied choirs and played for daily services in Ely, Wells, and Canterbury Cathedrals in England.