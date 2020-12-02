Concerts for Advent

St. Paul's tradition of presenting seasonal music during Advent continues for a 73rd consecutive year with three livestreamed concerts to accommodate the COVID-19 pandemic. The concerts take place on Wednesdays at 12 noon and last about a half hour. Each concert will be livestreamed on the church website: https://www.stpaulschatt.org/advent-concerts.

St. Paul’s offers these Advent concerts free to the public. Any free-will donations will support the Community Kitchen, where monetary donations will be most helpful this year. Donations can be made here: https://www.homelesschattanooga.org/donate

Paul Thomas, St. Paul’s Music Director, comments: “We at St. Paul's are pleased to offer our 73rd annual Advent Concert Series as a gift to the Chattanooga community. We pray that this music, even in a digital format, would bring to all who join us the expectant hope of the Advent season, and reflect the light of Christ that shines in the darkness."

December 2: Jessica Smithorn, Principal Oboist of the Chattanooga Symphony & Opera, assisted by Rebecca Smithorn, piano, and Shelby Jones, bassoon, performs Ottorino Respighi’s “Adoration of the Magi,” and works by William Grant Still, Astor Piazzolla, and Brenno Blauth.

December 9: Paul Thomas, Organist and Director of Music at St. Paul’s, performs Nico Muhly’s O Antiphon Preludes and Max Reger’s Fugue on “Wachet auf, ruft uns die Stimme.”

December 16: Isaiah Pennington, a New York based cellist and recent Master’s degree graduate of the Mannes School of Music, performs Johann Sebastian Bach’s Sixth Suite for Solo Cello.