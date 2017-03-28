St. Paul's presents The Tallis Scholars

St. Paul’s Artist Series presents the world renowned Tallis Scholars, directed by Peter Phillips performing a program of a cappella choral music from the 16th through the 20th centuries. The concert takes place on Tuesday, March 28 at 7:30 p.m., at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church (305 W. 7th Street at Pine). Tickets are $50; Students are $25. For more information go to the St. Paul’s website: stpaulschatt.org/concert-series/.

Founded in 1973 by their director, Peter Phillips, The Tallis Scholars have established themselves as the leading exponents of Renaissance sacred choral music through their over 2000 worldwide performance, numerous award-winning recordings, as well as radio and television broadcasts. Renowned for the purity and clarity of their sound, impeccable tuning and blend, and exceptionally high performance standards, the ensemble has earned a devoted following and rapturous acclaim for their dedication to this magnificent, inspiring repertoire.

Keith Reas, director of music at St. Paul’s, comments, “The Tallis Scholars are truly one of the premier vocal ensembles in the world, and their recordings are played frequently on classical stations, including WSMC. With the great interest in church music and choral singing here in Chattanooga, we thought it was important to give our community the opportunity to hear them live and in person rather than just from recordings. This will be a memorable concert, not to be missed by singers, conductors, and all lovers of fine music.”

"The Tallis Scholars seem to have a direct line to heaven, inspiring reverence for the power of the human vocal chords to echo spiritual realms." (Australian Stage)

“Anyone familiar with Renaissance music knows that this group has attained superstardom." (Boston Globe)

“The rock stars of Renaissance vocal music." (New York Times)