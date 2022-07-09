Stage Combat Safety and Theatrical Intimacy

to

Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377

This class will be broken up into 2 parts.

Part 1: This will be a 1 hour class discussing keeping yourself and your cast members safe when choreographed combat/violence is performed on stage. This section will primarily focus on how to recognize when a piece of choreography is unsafe or when you are given unsafe props to use and how to advocate for yourself.

- This section will be taught by Advanced Actor Combatant Will Snyder

Part 2: This will be a 1 hour class discussing foundations of theatrical intimacy and advocating best practices as endorsed by Theatrical Intimacy Education. Examples of what will be taught: levels of touch, clear communication, and specifics of timing.

NO TOUCHING WILL BE REQUIRED.

- This class will be taught by Intimacy Choreographer Rachel Craig.

Go to https://www.battlekatcombat.com/workshops to register

Info

Mountain Arts Community Center 809 Kentucky Ave, Signal Mountain, Tennessee 37377
Education & Learning, Theater & Dance
9015680219
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Stage Combat Safety and Theatrical Intimacy - 2022-07-09 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Stage Combat Safety and Theatrical Intimacy - 2022-07-09 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Stage Combat Safety and Theatrical Intimacy - 2022-07-09 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Stage Combat Safety and Theatrical Intimacy - 2022-07-09 13:00:00 ical

EPB Community Spotlight

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

June 21, 2022

Wednesday

June 22, 2022

Thursday

June 23, 2022

Friday

June 24, 2022

Saturday

June 25, 2022

Sunday

June 26, 2022

Monday

June 27, 2022

Search Events Submit Yours