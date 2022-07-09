Stage Combat Safety and Theatrical Intimacy

× Expand BattleKat Combat Stage Combat Safety Top text that reads "Stage Combat Safety"Bottom Text that reads "Theatrical Intimacy" Left side of image displays two swords crossingRight side of image displays two people hugging

This class will be broken up into 2 parts.

Part 1: This will be a 1 hour class discussing keeping yourself and your cast members safe when choreographed combat/violence is performed on stage. This section will primarily focus on how to recognize when a piece of choreography is unsafe or when you are given unsafe props to use and how to advocate for yourself.

- This section will be taught by Advanced Actor Combatant Will Snyder

Part 2: This will be a 1 hour class discussing foundations of theatrical intimacy and advocating best practices as endorsed by Theatrical Intimacy Education. Examples of what will be taught: levels of touch, clear communication, and specifics of timing.

NO TOUCHING WILL BE REQUIRED.

- This class will be taught by Intimacy Choreographer Rachel Craig.

Go to https://www.battlekatcombat.com/workshops to register