Stand Up Paddleboarding: Beyond the Basics (SUP Level 2)

Stand Up Paddleboarding Beyond the Basics will improve your stability, help you turn with efficiency, and rescue others in need. Focusing on stroke technique, body positioning on the board, and balance we will explore fun aspects of paddling efficiency like how to dynamically turn your board by weighting the tail, how movement on the board can increase the ease of paddling, and how to rescue yourself and others after a fall into the water. This course is designed for self-taught SUP'ers and people who have attended our Learn to SUP class. Gain the confidence to SUP in all-weather conditions.