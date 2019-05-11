Stand Up Paddleboarding: Beyond the Basics (SUP Level 2)

to Google Calendar - Stand Up Paddleboarding: Beyond the Basics (SUP Level 2) - 2019-05-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stand Up Paddleboarding: Beyond the Basics (SUP Level 2) - 2019-05-11 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stand Up Paddleboarding: Beyond the Basics (SUP Level 2) - 2019-05-11 17:00:00 iCalendar - Stand Up Paddleboarding: Beyond the Basics (SUP Level 2) - 2019-05-11 17:00:00

Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee

Stand Up Paddleboarding Beyond the Basics will improve your stability, help you turn with efficiency, and rescue others in need. Focusing on stroke technique, body positioning on the board, and balance we will explore fun aspects of paddling efficiency like how to dynamically turn your board by weighting the tail, how movement on the board can increase the ease of paddling, and how to rescue yourself and others after a fall into the water. This course is designed for self-taught SUP'ers and people who have attended our Learn to SUP class. Gain the confidence to SUP in all-weather conditions.

Info
Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee View Map
Education & Learning, Outdoor, Sports
to Google Calendar - Stand Up Paddleboarding: Beyond the Basics (SUP Level 2) - 2019-05-11 17:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Stand Up Paddleboarding: Beyond the Basics (SUP Level 2) - 2019-05-11 17:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Stand Up Paddleboarding: Beyond the Basics (SUP Level 2) - 2019-05-11 17:00:00 iCalendar - Stand Up Paddleboarding: Beyond the Basics (SUP Level 2) - 2019-05-11 17:00:00
DI 15.51

The Pulse Calendar

Wednesday

December 19, 2018

Thursday

December 20, 2018

Friday

December 21, 2018

Saturday

December 22, 2018

Sunday

December 23, 2018

Monday

December 24, 2018

Tuesday

December 25, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours