Stand Up Paddleboarding Beyond the Basics will improve your stability, help you turn with efficiency, and rescue others in need. Focusing on stroke technique, body positioning on the board, and balance we will explore fun aspects of paddling efficiency like how to dynamically turn your board by weighting the tail, how movement on the board can increase the ease of paddling, and how to rescue yourself and others after a fall into the water. This course is designed for self-taught SUP'ers and people who have attended our Learn to SUP class. Gain the confidence to SUP in all-weather conditions.
Stand Up Paddleboarding: Beyond the Basics (SUP Level 2)
Chester Frost Park 2318 North Gold Point Circle, Middle Valley, Tennessee
Wednesday
-
Comedy Food & Drink Theater & DanceComedy Catch Open Mic
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicJazz in the Lounge
-
Concerts & Live MusicPriscilla & Little Rickee
-
Concerts & Live MusicRandall Adams
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Prime Cut Trio
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & Drink This & That5th Annual Christmas FUNdraiser for the Kids
-
Thursday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCat Man Smothers
-
Charity & FundraisersErlanger Children's Hospital Benefit
Friday
-
This & ThatChattanooga Zoo Holiday Lights
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicJohn Carroll
-
Concerts & Live MusicRyan Oyer
-
Concerts & Live MusicTim Lewis
Saturday
-
MarketsFarmer’s Market
-
Concerts & Live MusicBluegrass Brunch
-
This & ThatChattanooga Zoo Holiday Lights
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicCarl Pemberton
-
Concerts & Live MusicEmily Kate Boyd
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Mailboxes
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
-
Concerts & Live MusicElizabeth Sax, Denise Dave, Andre Robinson
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatAutumn Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic
Tuesday
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal
-
Concerts & Live MusicBill McCallie and In Cahoots
-
Food & Drink Health & Wellness OutdoorPaths to Pints along the Riverwalk
-
Concerts & Live MusicSage Against the Machine