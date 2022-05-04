Standing Strong Documentary Premiere

× Expand Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and Northern Mississippi and CHAT Standing Strong Documentary May 4, 2022

Chattanooga Health Advocacy Team

Contact: Shannon Hardaway

Email: chathealthadvocacyteam@gmail.com

Phone number: 423.402.0783

PRESS RELEASE

Standing Strong Documentary

April 28, 2022. The Chattanooga Health Advocacy Team (CHAT) is inviting the public to join them at the premiere of Standing Strong, an original documentary that shares the stories of Planned Parenthood volunteers and activists in our region. Chattanooga will be joining supporters from across Tennessee and North Mississippi to honor what makes Planned Parenthood an essential part of their communities.

“The documentary highlights those on the ground who are working and fighting for reproductive justice,” said Shannon Hardaway, founding member of CHAT, “and shows what standing strong really looks like.”

The live-streaming event will be held at J.J.’s Bohemia on May 4th at 7:00 p.m. EDT.

“We decided to have a community viewing of this documentary as a way to raise funds for Planned Parenthood,” noted Ms. Hardaway. “In addition, we wanted to bring people together to help educate the community and break down the stigma of abortion here in the Chattanooga.

Following the documentary will be a Q & A session to give attendees a chance to learn more about reproductive rights issues in our area.

There will be time to mingle ahead of the documentary.

Admission is free, but donations are appreciated.

Standing Strong

May 4, 2022 at 7:00 p.m. EDT

J.J. Bohemia

231 East Martin Luther King Boulevard

#4106

Chattanooga, TN 37403

CHAT is a local health advocacy group working to promote education and take action in the Chattanooga area for reproductive freedom. They are also a partner group with Tennessee Advocates for Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood of Tennessee and North Mississippi.